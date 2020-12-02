MANDATA — Members of the Line Mountain School Board adopted a resolution Wednesday to not raise taxes above the index recommended by the state, which will allow them more time to put together a 2021-2022 budget.
At Wednesday night's meeting via Zoom, business Kaitlin Rosselli explained that the Act 1 index is 4.2 percent, which means the district can only raise property taxes by 3.35 mills for the 2021-22 budget. The adopted resolution doesn't mean the district will raise taxes, just that they won't raise taxes above the index.
"Line Mountain is fiscally conservative," said Rosselli. "I'm confident we wouldn't have to raise it more than that anyhow."
The district's millage rate is 79.81 mills. Raising taxes to the maximum level would bring taxes to 83.16 mills. One mill is worth approximately $76,500 an additional 3.35 mills would bring in an additional $256,275 in revenue, Rosselli said.
Signing the resolution means the district has more time — until May — to prepare the budget and "gives taxpayers confidence that they will not be gouged in taxes," said Rosselli. "It's an unprecedented world and things change day by day."
Superintendent Dave Campbell criticized the legislature and cyber and charter schools for not following the same standards that school districts follow. If districts have too much in their fund balance, they cannot raise taxes, but cyber/charter schools can raise tuition, he said.
For example, he said, PA Cyber had a 17-18 final expenditure of $144,082,865.37 and a fund balance of $90,738,078 equaling 62.98 percent of their total expenditures. Commonwealth Charter Academy had a 17-18 final expenditure of $142,030,085 and a fund balance of $11,795,163 equaling 8.3 percent of their total expenditures after reporting in June 2018 advertising expense of $7,930,988.
Districts like Line Mountain are cutting programs and teachers due to the expenses from paying cyber/charter schools. It could reach $1 million by the end of the year, he said.
The district also reported no increases in medical, dental and vision expenses for the 2021-22 budget.
The district is currently doing online learning after the Thanksgiving break to help control the spread of COVID-19, with plans to return to in-person classes on Monday. Campbell said the district will likely do the same after the Christmas break.
"I really love the proactive and common sense approach we've been taking," said Director Lauren Hackenburg.
The district also held its annual reorganization meeting. The members re-appointed Troy Laudenslager as president of the board and Dennis Erdman as vice president.