MANDATA — The public will be permitted to attend the Line Mountain School Board meetings in person again starting next month.
At Tuesday night's public meeting via Zoom, the school board members decided to open the meeting back up to the public after having them streamed online since restrictions were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The school board members met for the first time in person Tuesday night but still only streamed the meeting to the public.
"It's good seeing everybody back again," said President Troy Laudenslager in the high school cafeteria. "It was nice. I hope we can continue this."
The next meeting at 6:30 p.m., Nov. 17, with be held in the high school auditorium. With a 720 capacity, the state restrictions would only allow for 144 in the seats with the school board on the stage.
"We can seat everyone 6 feet apart who wants to come," said Superintendent Dave Campbell, noting that everyone has to wear masks.
Technology Director Keith Harro said the plan is to still stream the meeting as he has since March. Up to 100 people can attend a Zoom meeting for free.
In other business, the school board members approved the replacement of 10 indoor cameras and maintenance of three outdoor cameras. The $4,793 purchase of surveillance cameras in the high school and elementary school is through NRG North Inc., of Selinsgrove. The cameras will be paid for through capital reserve funds.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER