MANDATA — Line Mountain School Board members will use nearly $40,000 to update the camera and video surveillance system at the Line Mountain Middle/High School campus.
Keith Harro, the Line Mountain technology director, explained that the campus' 96 cameras are still functioning properly and will not need to be replaced, but the system's software is outdated. The six members of the board approved the $39,561.70 purchase at Tuesday night's meeting.
"The system has been here for 10 to 12 years," said Harro. "The servers are running on Windows XP, which is about the year 2000. It is not supported anymore. The operating system is not supported any more. The physical servers are not supported anymore. The DS Control Point Video software is no longer supported."
The 48 cameras and subsequent system at the Line Mountain Elementary School in Trevorton do not need any upgrades, said Harro.
Harro said the camera system, software, licenses, installation, programming and 5-year maintenance is approximately $21,000; the server itself is approximately $5,500; and the core switch is approximatively $12,000.
The school board members are also considering installing cameras on the buses after a district mother informed them that her daughter was being bullied on the buses.
Board President Troy Laudenslager said they would talk to Klinger Bus Company in Shamokin since the district is contracted with the company for busing services. Since Klinger owns the buses, the district cannot put cameras in the vehicles.
"This is not the first time we've talked about the cameras on the buses," said Campbell.
Superintendent Dave Campbell and the principals also discussed the active shooter drill on Tuesday that the two school buildings had.
"I think we're well prepared," said Campbell.
Elementary Principal Jeanne Menko said the students "are really polished" and treat the drills as a regular practice like fire drills.