MANDATA — The Line Mountain School Board members will not change its memorial policy to add retirement of athletic numbers.
At Tuesday's public meeting, the board members agreed they would not add anything to Policy 702.1 that deals with memorials after a student's death. It does not specify anything on student-athletes and retiring their jerseys.
"We're not a professional sports team or anything else," said board President Troy Laudenslager. "I think the policy is sound from a public education perspective. I myself am not interested in modifying anything."
In July, Jenny Snyder approached the board and asked for a policy change that would keep her late son's baseball number retired. Kip Snyder, 17, was one of 11 young people, eight of them Line Mountain School District students and graduates, who perished in a fire on March 22, 1998. The 11 gathered at Tyrone Wehry Sr.'s Madisonburg, Centre County, cabin the weekend of March 22, 1998. No cause was ever determined, but arson was ruled out.
Kip's number — 32 — was retired after his death. Snyder this year learned of the number being used during the planning of the 22nd Annual Kip Snyder Memorial Baseball Tournament hosted by the American Legion in Mandata on the second Saturday in June. She noticed one of the players on the legion team was using the number 32, so she checked the school roster and found the same student was using the number on the school team.
Snyder said Kip's jersey was never displayed anywhere and has been in her possession since the tragedy. She isn't asking the school board to display the jersey in the school as part of a memorial, just keep the number retired so the family won't have to see it at district baseball games. She asked the school board to add a policy to the handbook.
Board Vice President Dennis Erdman said student deaths are tragic and traumatic.
"I think the policy as it stands is a good policy," he said. "My opinion is to leave it as it is."
No other board members said they wanted to update the policy.
Superintendent Dave Campbell said he would call Snyder, who was not at the meeting, on Wednesday to inform her of the board's decision.
Lost in the fire were Amanda Wehry, 17, a senior at Line Mountain; her sister, Toni Wehry, 21, a senior at Millersville University; their brother, Tyrone Wehry Jr., 23, of Harrisburg, who was employed with the state House Republican Caucus; Toby Wiest, 17, a senior at Line Mountain; his brother, David Wiest, 20, a junior at Susquehanna University; Chad Hain, 21, son of Kenneth and Joyce Hain; Jason Herrold, 21, son of the late Kathy Herrold and Charles Herrold; Kip Snyder, 17, a senior at Line Mountain; and Nicholas Berkey, James Giliberti and Erik Gray, 20, all of Lancaster County.