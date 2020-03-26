MANDATA — The Line Mountain School District on Thursday handed out free breakfasts and lunches to 113 students.
Superintendent Dave Campbell said the district gave out meals to 56 students at the elementary school in Trevorton and 57 students at the middle/high school in Mandata. The district will serve bags weekly on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both buildings while schools are shut down due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Students will receive three breakfasts and three lunches on Monday and two breakfasts and two lunches on Thursday.
The Line Mountain Nourishing Eagles to Soar Weekend Backpack Food Program, organized by the Salem Zion Church in Pillow and Zion Stone Valley Church in Dalmatia, will continue on Thursdays at the elementary school main office entrance and middle/high school entrance under the canopy between the district office and cafeteria. The times are the same as food distribution.