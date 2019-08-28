MANDATA — The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit and Line Mountain School District honored a retired board member and business manager by establishing a scholarship in his name.
The $6,000 Larry Neidig Scholarship Fund will allow four students over four years to receive a $1,500 scholarship. Neidig, 85, resigned in March because he and his wife are experiencing health issues and they could not manage their property in the district.
"As a young man, I watched Larry and admired Larry," said Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell at Tuesday night's public meeting. "It's such an honor to have served with him on the board. I think Larry knows what he means to me.
Neidig, whose third four-year term would have expired in 2021, is retired for the last 23 years as Shikellamy School District business manager. He was a director from Region 1. a district that covers Lower Augusta Township, Leck Kill and Dornsife. He also resigned as the board representative of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), as well as the treasurer of the Lower Augusta Fire Department.
The original announcement was made at the June 19 board meeting of the CSIU. Neidig represented Line Mountain on the CSIU board for nine years.
Board President Troy Laudenslager said he misses Neidig on the board.
Neidig said he was "honored to receive" the scholarship in his name.