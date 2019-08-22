MANDATA — The Line Mountain School District had 21 applicants interested in the mental health/youth counselor for the secondary school building as part of the district's mental health initiative.
Superintendent Dave Campbell said 12 applicants were selected for interviews on Aug. 27 through Aug. 29. The second round of interviews, if necessary, will be held Sept. 4 and 5.
The hire date is expected to be at the 6:30 p.m. public meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24, Campbell said.
"It is a necessity to have another resource in helping students cope today with the added pressures and social stigmas from learning more at an early grade," Campbell said. "The unfortunate and unrealistic emphasis placed on PSSA testing, in my opinion, is causing additional stressors. The amount of students who have encountered a traumatic experience has grown exponentially such as mental or physical abuse, witnessing traumatic events and drug/alcohol implications."
Three mental health professionals from Children's Service Center in Wilkes-Barre start on Sept. 16 at the elementary school as part of the K-4 Community School Based Behavioral Health (CSBBH) program.
