MANDATA — Line Mountain School District officials plan to start the upcoming academic year on Monday, Aug. 17, but announced the prom for the Class of 2020 is canceled.
Superintendent Dave Campbell informed the school board members during a public Zoom meeting on Tuesday night that the district wants to maximize the protection of lives while minimizing educational and social disruption and to allow the district to operate as normally and effectively as possible. All public schools in Pennsylvania were closed down in March for 2019-20 school year due to minimizing the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
"The virus will not disappear by Monday, Aug. 17, 2020," said Campbell. "As being witnessed currently, its level of spread may change. Realizing COVID-19 will be present throughout the foreseeable future and outbreaks may be determined and change as our community continues to reopen, flexibility will be an utmost priority."
Although a finite number cannot be identified, the district’s plan will be committed to adjusting its approach based on the reality of the virus’ spread in the region, said Campbell.
There are ongoing joint meetings with other local school district stakeholders sharing ideas and current best practices until the end of this pandemic. A regional superintendent and stakeholders meeting facilitated by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit is scheduled for July 13, said Campbell.
A proposed reopening plan will be approved at Line Mountain's July 14 public meeting. The proposed plan will be on display for two weeks and be up for discussion and final approval at the July 28 public meeting, said Campbell.
The district will develop a screening process for all staff and students each day using a tiered approach where most screening occurs at home and is reported through a system. Attendance policies for students and staff will be flexible to encourage anyone feeling ill to stay home, said Campbell.
Individuals with symptoms will be isolated and sent home, he said.
The district will physically distance students and staff as much as facilities allow and limit or adjust procedures and activities where physical distancing is difficult, Campbell said.
Students and staff will be required to wash their hands with soap and water or antibacterial gel thoroughly and often, he said.
All fall sports and band are scheduled while the county remains in the green phase, said Dean Skelton, the dean of students and athletic director.
Special Education Director Amy Dunn said the district applied for $455,338 in COVID-19 grants. One is worth $289,283 through the state Department of Education's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Program and the other is worth $166,00 through the Pennsylvania Commission of Crime and Delinquency School Health and Safety
The district will purchase cleaning and sanitation supplies, personal protection equipment, student and teacher laptops, flash drives for students who live in areas that lack highspeed internet, no-touch thermometers, phone upgrades and transportation costs, said Dunn.
Douglas Wolfe, the Plant & Operations manager, said he has already purchased $30,000 in sanitization items in anticipation of the grants.
Prom, which was initially rescheduled to Aug. 21 at the Silvermoon Banquet Hall in Lewisburg, is canceled, said Skelton. The junior class invited the Class of 2020 to come with an age-appropriate guest to Prom 2021 at the Silver Moon Banquet Hall on April 24, 2021, he said.