MANDATA — The Line Mountain Middle/High School in Mandata was closed on Friday due to a power outage in Northumberland County.
The Line Mountain Elementary School in Trevorton had a normal schedule, according to the district's website.
The middle/high schools from grades five through 12 were originally on a three-hour delay on Friday, but the continued power outage forced the school to close for the day, according to the district.
More than 700 customers were still without power by Friday afternoon in Northumberland County, according to PPL.
The cause of the outage was listed as weather-related and tree limbs on wires on the PPL website in the area of the school building.
