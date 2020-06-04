MANDATA — Teachers and faculty lined the curbside of the Line Mountain High School to cheer on the graduating Class of 2020 on Thursday hours before the graduation ceremony streamed at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Diplomas, projects left in the school, gifts and other items were handed out between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday at the high school. Graduates and their families drove up to the front entrance, accepted their materials and looped out of the parking lot, then picked up their personal yard signs before leaving the campus.
Student council vice president Lilliana Feliciano, 18, of West Cameron Township, was one of the three students to help plan and set up the processional.
"Today is a little bit stressful and I've been losing sleep over it," she said. "It's been different, but I learned to adapt when so many things changed for our senior year. Overall, it's very special. It's more personal in a way, but still not exactly the same. It's still very special no matter what."
Feliciano, who is headed to Bloomsburg University for nursing, praised the administration for allowing them to have the event.
"They're working really hard," she said. "I'm very thankful for them and all they've been doing."
Wyatt Bradigan, 18, of Trevorton, came to pick up his materials in the morning.
"It's something, not being able to have a real graduation ceremony," he said.
Sara Simpson, 18, of Trevorton, said she came with the Ferster family to pick up her materials.
"I wish we actually had our graduation, but at least we get something," she said.
The school is also planning a senior graduation picture day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 16. Seniors will be having pictures taken by Colleen & Company. A group picture and a class collage will be developed as seen in this picture. Students may also pick up their diploma from the administration if it was not picked up on June 4.
Seniors may bring up to 10 guests and they must sign up for a time slot by phoning the High school office beginning through June 11. Seniors need to be dressed in complete cap and gown with a diploma. Students will rotate between three stations approximately five minutes at each station then exit the school building to allow others to rotate through the process.
The school is asking seniors and their guests to use the rear parking lot and enter through the junior high gym entrance near the EAGLE logo at the back of the buildings.