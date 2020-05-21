MANDATA — Two seniors from Line Mountain High School won first place in a regional graphic design contest, having completed the winning project after schools were shut down for the remainder of the academic year.
Abigail Walter, 18, of West Cameron Township, and Kalina Pechart, 17, of Herndon, worked virtually with instructor Wes Wagner to finish the project. While the majority of the work was completed prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, the students needed to finetune the design, meaning lots of videoconferencing and emailing back and forth with Wager.
"Normally, we're in the classroom and each day we're collaborating and seeing the results of their work," said Wagner.
The two students submitted the logo to the Regional Logo and Graphic Design Category in the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit's Media and Design Competition. The project was started during the Fall semester of their Graphic Design I class with Wagner and was completed online during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The project has now been entered into the state competition which will be held at the end of the month.
The design had to include the words "2021, media and design high school competition." If the design wins the state competition, it will be used as the logo and program for the 2021 competition, said Wagner.
The design was based on a 3D printer and used PA as a keystone. The top of the keystone was purposefully not quite finished to signify the idea that it was being printed, said Pechart.
"It's definitely really exciting," said Pechart. "It was shocking. I wasn't sure if it would be appealing or they would like it because I didn't dabble before in graphic design."