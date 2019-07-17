MANDATA — The longtime solicitor of Line Mountain School District retired from the board on Tuesday night.
Attorney Rich Roberts, of Leavens & Roberts, of Shamokin, served as the district's solicitor since 2004. Roberts, 69, is retiring from practicing law after 44 years.
"It's been a pleasure. I will really miss you all," said Roberts to the board. "I really enjoyed my time here."
Roberts said he is also retiring from the Southern Columbia Area School Board where he served for 41 years and from Montour Township where he served for 43 years.
Board President Troy Laudenslager thanked Roberts for his "many, many wonderful years helping us out."
"He never steered us wrong, and he'll be very missed," said Laudenslager.
His resignation was approved unanimously by the seven members of the board in a block of nine action items that included other resignations.
Gina Hewitt, a Spanish Teacher, and Jennifer Frye, as a teacher aide, both resigned, but Frye was approved to replace Hewitt as the new Spanish teacher. Rebecca Miller, as a 5.25-hour cafeteria worker at the middle-high school at an hourly rate of $10 effective Aug. 6.