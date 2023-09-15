The Daily Item
The Line Mountain High School Marching Band is paying tribute to a recent adventure their students had as they play a medley of Disney music.
“Our Disney theme for this year comes from our exciting band trip to Disney this past February, where the Line Mountain band combined with the Shamokin band to march and perform through Magic Kingdom!” said Kaitlyn Troutman, interim band director. “It was truly a once in a lifetime experience!”
To spread this magic, the 24-member band will be “Takin’ It Back to Disney.” The songs include the “Mickey Mouse March;” “You’ll be In My Heart,” from the 1999 “Tarzan” film; “You’ve Got A Friend in Me,” which was featured in the 1995 Pixar film “Toy Story,” and “How Far I’ll Go” from 2016’s “Moana.”
This was Troutman’s first year taking over band camp as interim director while Director Dana Gessner was on leave. Troutman said it was a great experience for her.
“The students really made it come together so easily. They were always ready to work hard, excited to learn, and really wanted to make the show look and sound good,” she said. “They were all also really helpful in teaching others how to perfect their marching and playing technique, and also helping me with perfecting the drill and music.”
Senior Drum Major Chloe Masser and Cadence Walshaw, assistant drum major, will be leading the band during performances.
“The performance of our show is all credited to all of the students for their hard work and dedication to creating such a great show. The music is challenging for the students and I am excited to see all of their growth throughout the season with this show,” Troutman said. “Their hard work will definitely pay off when you watch and listen.”
Fans can hear the band Friday when Line Mountain travels to face off against Middletown at 7 p.m.