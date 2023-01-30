MANDATA — A Line Mountain High School student was selected to play at Carnegie Hall in New York City as part of the High School Honors Performance Series this coming weekend.
Senior Dustin Baumert will perform trombone 1 on Feb. 5 with the Honors Symphony Orchestra. Participation in the Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated young performers from across the world.
"I feel very honored and humbled to be chosen to play with Honors Symphony Orchestra," said Baumert. "I was so surprised and excited when I got my acceptance letter to perform and am thankful to everyone that helped get me there on this journey."
Baumert auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and was accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in their application and audition recording.
He will join performers from all around the world for a special performance at the world-famous Carnegie Hall in New York City where they will have the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors, work with other performers, and get a taste of New York City. The Honors Performance on Sunday is open to the public.
Baumert has studied music for several years and is a member of Line Mountain High School Concert Band and Marching Band under the direction of Dana Gessner. He has studied trombone since seventh grade from his private music teachers Edward Dobbin, Stephen Whimple and Rebecca Ciabarrotti. He is also a member of the Williamsport Youth Symphony Orchestra and Harrisburg Youth Symphony Orchestra. He has participated in District Band, District Orchestra, District Choir and All State Wind Ensemble. He has also performed with the SU Honors Band under the direction of Professor Eric Hinton and also played with the NMS County Band. In the summer he participated in the International Trombone Summit in Danville and the Philadelphia International Music Festival.
Baumert's future plans are to continue with music and get a music education degree.
"Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing," said Marion Gomez, music director for the Honors Performance Series. "We processed nearly 10,000 nominations this year and have selected the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at these renowned music halls is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget."
The Honors Performance Series was created to showcase accomplished individual student performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform in world renowned venues.
The Honors Performance Series is presented by WorldStrides, the nation's leading educational travel organization. Learn more by visiting www. honorsperformance.org and www.worldstrides.com.