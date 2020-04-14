The Line Mountain High School Yearbook Staff came up with a unique way to finish its yearbook with schools closed for the remainder of the academic year due to the COVID-19 crisis.
With only half the yearbook already completed, and all spring sports, musicals and activities canceled, the yearbook staff decided to promote the Line Mountain Virtual Spirit Week. Students and staff are encouraged this week to follow the theme of the day from home and submit their photographs from home for a chance to be included in the yearbook for 2019-2020.
"I'm excited for it," said junior Kara Heim, 16, of Herndon. "I think it will give students an opportunity to have something to do, even if its a few minutes. It makes us think about school spirit and it's the senior's last opportunity to be a part of it."
Monday was Pet Day, where students and staff were encouraged to take photographs with their pets. Today is Picture Day, where childhood photographs are recreated. Wednesday is Decade Day with photographs themed after a particular decade from the last 100 years. Thursday is Pajama Day, where students and staff take pictures in their pajamas. Friday is Blue and Gold Day, where students and staff show their school spirit from home.
"It's a wonderful time to bring the spirit of the school together during this time of separation," said Kia Goodling, 16, of Trevorton. "What we're seeing is not something we see every year. I think incorporating something like this will definitely make this yearbook stand out."
Students and staff are encouraged to share the spirit week photos on social media using #LMVirtualSpiritWeek, said Mark Shearer, the yearbook advisor.
"This is one way for us to come together even though we're all at home," he said.
Students and staff are asked to download ReplayIt and upload the photographs to the app. ReplayIt is a school digital media platform that allows students and members of the school community to share photos with the yearbook staff for inclusion in the yearbook. All photos are screened before they are public, said Shearer.
The yearbook is normally about 120 pages. They have a little more than half of the book completed, including fall sports, class photographs and individual portraits. They were planning on returning to school to take club photos, but they never came back after March 13, said Shearer.
Both Heim with her cats and Goodling with her dog participated in the first day on Monday. Heim said she is most looking forward to Picture Day.
"My brother and I are going to recreate a picture taken when we were 3 and 4," said Heim. "It hangs on the staircase and it's a good memory I have of him and I together."