MANDATA — The Line Mountain School District administrators are encouraging staff and students to prepare for potential online learning.
A message was placed on the district's website: "All faculty members and all students are encouraged to sign into their Office 365 account to familiarize themselves with the web-interface for a potential distance learning program if the school closing mandate is extended by the state government."
Students should use their school email address as their sign-in. The student email address consists of their school network login followed by @linemountian.com. For example: username99@linemountain.com
"The password is generally the student’s 5-digit student ID. Once you are logged in, you will see icons for your school email (OUTLOOK), an icon for your personal storage (ONEDRIVE), and the program that will be used for distance learning (TEAMS)," according to the post.
