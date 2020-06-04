MANDATA — Line Mountain Graphic Art students Abby Walter and Kalina Pechart took first place at the state for the Logo and Graphic Design Category in the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit's Media and Design Competition.
The team took first place in the Logo and Graphic Design Category and the artwork will be used in the promotion of the competition next school year for both the 2021 Regional Competition and State Competition.
Abigail Walter, 18, of West Cameron Township, and Kalina Pechart, 17, of Herndon, are both seniors.
A monetary award of $150 will be split between the two students. This win marks the third time that a Line Mountain team won the State Championship in Graphic Arts.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER