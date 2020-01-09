MANDATA — Student members of the Line Mountain-Mahantongo Future Farmers of America Chapter in Herndon took top honors for the first time at the Pennsylvania Farm Show this week.
Six out of 27 students in the district program placed first in the Agricultural Educational Exhibit competition for their presentation "Fighting Cancer: One Plant At A Time." The student exhibit is on display until Saturday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg.
"These guys (referring to her fellow students) make it worthwhile," said senior and president of the chapter Keri Ferster, 18, of Malta. "This is the last year for the seniors, and Line Mountain has never gotten first at the farm show until this year."
Other participating students were senior Lilly Feliciano, 18, of Dalmatia; senior Chelsea Lahr, 18, of Mandata; junior Andrew Wolfgang, 16, of Dalmatia; Levi Ferster, 13, of Malta; and John Masser, 17, of Pitman. Levi Ferster and sophomore Jordan Brezgel, 15, of Herndon, also received FFA jackets and Keri Ferster was presented with the Keystone Award based on community service and leadership qualities.
"I am very proud of what we did," said Feliciano. "We all put a lot of hard work into this. It was a lot of long hours and teamwork."
The window exhibit explores four plants — alfalfa, vinca, rose and thyme — and their effects on cancer. Each plant was included in a pot and displayed with a light. It also included a punching bag theme with boxing gloves to highlight the fighting cancer aspect of the display, Keri Ferster said.
Wolfgang said he feels honored to be a part of the team. Lahr said the win was special to her because it was her last year with the other seniors.
Levi Ferster, the younger brother of Keri Ferster, said he hopes that he and the other younger students can carry on the legacy of the seniors.
"These projects are student-driven," said Francine Ferster, the district’s agriculture teacher and FAA advisor. "I just try to guide them. Sometimes they work, sometimes it doesn't. This time it worked."
The exhibit was displayed at the Northumberland County Fair and the Gratz Fair last year where it also won first place honors.