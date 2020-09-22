MANDATA — Line Mountain officials laid out its plan to allow fans at its games with limited passes per student-athlete for the fall sports schedule.
At a public meeting via Zoom on Tuesday evening, Superintendent Dave Campbell said the district will allow 250 people in its stadium, which is what Pennsylvania Interscholastic Atheltic Association is recommending districts follow per state guidance. The home opener for football is on Oct. 9.
The board approved that each home and visiting player for middle school girls basketball is allowed two passes. Four passes will be allowed per home high school participants, which includes football team and band members, for the stadium and two passes will be allowed per visiting player.
The motion will be revisited at the Oct. 6 board meeting, said Campbell.
Any student who wants to come to a game must sign up and be approved by the board. Attendance must be under 250, Campbell said.
Board President Troy Laudenslager said that students who do not use their passes should be encouraged to give them to seniors. Coaches will handle the requests.
"I think it would be nice if they offered that," he said.
Campbell said the district will ask the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Atheltic Association to allow parents at away games for each student in district that don't allow for it.
"I believe it would be bad if a player gets hurt and their parent is not allowed in the stands," he said.