MANDATA — The Line Mountain School District School Board approved a new plan on Tuesday to allow more fans at its games in light of new state regulations.
At a public meeting via Zoom on Tuesday evening, Superintendent Dave Campbell said each football player can have six passes and both band members and student-athletes from other districts can have four passes. The home opener for football is on Friday against Halifax Area School District.
"There will be no ticket sales, no concessions, no 50/50, none of that stuff," said Campbell. "There's no exchange of money. We still feel it's important to limit touch, limit standing in line. People will show their passes, go through the gate and safely go in and distance on their own."
Gov. Tom Wolf's new limits employ a sliding scale, linked to the size of the crowd, to determine capacity. The rules, which go into effect on Friday, will replace limits of 25 people indoors and 250 outdoors, allowing much larger crowds at a range of events, including school sports.
If everyone with a pass as well as other approved attendees shows up Friday, the attendance is at 584, well under regulations from the state, Campbell said.
Any student in 5-12 with a current Line Mountain ID will be permitted into the game. Masks still have to be worn, said Campbell.
Student enrollment in 9-12 is 377, in 5-8 is 319. Seventy of the students are already in the stadium with band and football, said Campbell.
Director Dennis Erdman said Halifax would be helping with the live stream on Friday evening's football game. More information will be available on Line Mountain's website.
The school board also said they would meet in person at the next public meeting on Oct. 27. The meeting will not be open to the public yet, but the meeting would be streamed live over Zoom.
Keith Harro, the Line Mountain technology director, said the board would likely be sharing a microphone and camera for the live stream. He would be testing the streaming capabilities prior to the next school board meeting.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.