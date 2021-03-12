MANDATA — Line Mountain School District will have a full Act 80 day on Monday to accommodate staff members receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Superintendent Dave Campbell.
The need for the Act 80 day has arisen as a result of an incredible effort by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit in conjunction with Gov. Tom Wolf's initiative to vaccinate as many people in the school settings as possible, Campbell said.
"The CSIU is vaccinating 2,000 school staff members from Friday through Monday. The Line Mountain School District is fortunate to 69 staff members getting vaccinated over this four-day period. Nearly half are receiving their vaccination on either Sunday or Monday," said Campbell. "Due to concerns regarding having enough staff to cover our classrooms on Monday, we have decided to use an Act 80 day in accordance with the Pennsylvania Department of Education's guidelines. Therefore, students will not be in school on Monday. Staff not involved in this vaccination process will report at regular time."
The district would like to thank the community yet again, for their patience, cooperation and trust as they navigate this unprecedented time, Campbell said.