MANDATA — The Line Mountain School District will operate each Monday until further notice on a 2-hour delayed start for students only.
The district announced the change on its website and Twitter account over the weekend. The delay started Monday, Sept. 14.
Superintendent Dave Campbell said the delay is to allow additional preparation time for teachers.
"The district would like to thank the community for their continued support during the reopening of our schools," according to the statement on the website.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER