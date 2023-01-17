TREVORTON — The Line Mountain School District will hold its kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year on Tuesday, March 7, and Wednesday, March 8, at the Line Mountain Elementary School. Registration will be by appointment only and students must be 5 years old prior to Sept. 1. A parent must accompany children registering for kindergarten in order to participate in the screening tests.
The school district recognizes that prospective kindergarten students come with a variety of experiences and different stages of development and growth. For these reasons, a series of assessment tools have been developed for use at registration. The purpose of these assessments is not to determine academic progress or intelligence levels. Instead, they will provide educators with clear developmental levels and critical information to begin planning to meet the educational needs of the student.
To enroll a student, parents will need to bring their child's birth certificate, and immunization records. If the child does not have his/her birth certificate, a parent or guardian may present a baptismal certificate or transcript of the record of baptism duly certified and showing the date of birth. Custody papers pertaining to child also should be presented at this time. Proof of residency will be required.
Pennsylvania law requires the following immunizations to be completed before a student can be admitted to school: four to five doses of DPT vaccine, the last dose being on or after the fourth birthday (DT vaccine is accepted if allergic to pertussis vaccine); four properly spaced doses of the polio vaccine; two doses of the MMR vaccine, the first being on or after the first birthday; three properly spaced doses of the hepatitis B vaccine; two properly spaced doses of the varicella vaccine, the first being on or after the first birthday or history of disease.
Parents should call the Line Mountain Elementary office at 570-797-3825 to schedule an appointment for registration.