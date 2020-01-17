MANDATA — The Line Mountain School District will host the fifth Annual Northumberland-Montour-Snyder (NMS) County Band Festival on Jan. 24.
This band festival is comprised of 100 high school band members from the Danville, Line Mountain, Mount Carmel Area, Selinsgrove, and Shamokin High Schools.
The band members will rehearse all day Friday and present a concert with guest conductor, Dr. Eric Hinton, from Susquehanna University. The 2020 NMS County Honors Band will perform a festival concert at 7 p.m. in the Line Mountain High School Auditorium. Tickets to attend the concert are $3 for students and $5 for adults and can be purchased the night of the performance.
The following Line Mountain students will be participating in the festival: Rileigh Celsky, Kylie Figard, Ashlyn Walshaw, Kia Goodling, Katrina Lesher, Sheridan Smink, Collin Deppen, Kaely Walshaw, Lilliana Feliciano, Addisyn Lundy, Keri Ferster, John Masser, Olivia Beling, Jaya London, Gavin Reigle, Dustin Baumert, Alora Howard, Caleb Snyder and Nathan Masser.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER