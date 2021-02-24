MANDATA — A tentative budget for Line Mountain School District for next year will be presented at the next school board meeting in March.
At Tuesday night’s meeting via Zoom, business manager Kaitlin Rosselli said the first reading of the 2021-22 budget will be presented at the next public meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 23. She said the early projections from Gov. Wolf's proposed state budget have the district receiving an additional $122,000 in state funding.
"It's probably going to change because of all the speculation surrounding the budget," said Rosselli. "I do not expect that to be our increase. I don't think we'll see that full amount. It would be great if we did."
The biggest change is Wolf's proposal to increase the personal income tax rate from 3.07 percent to 4.49 percent, a move that the administration projects will increase school funding by almost $2 billion. Wolf is calling on the General Assembly to cushion that tax increase by providing exemptions for lower-wage earners.
"Right now, as I'm putting the budget together, I do have all commonwealth revenue flatlined until I hear differently from the state," said Rosselli. "I do hope to have a proposed budget for the March meeting."
In December, the school board adopted a resolution to not raise taxes above the index recommended by the state. The Act 1 index is 4.2 percent, which means the district can only raise property taxes by 3.35 mills for the 2021-22 budget. The adopted resolution doesn’t mean the district will raise taxes, just that they won’t raise taxes above the index.
The district's millage rate is 79.81 mills. Raising taxes to the maximum level would bring taxes to 83.16 mills. One mill is worth approximately $76,500 an additional 3.35 mills would bring in an additional $256,275 in revenue, Rosselli said.
Board members will discuss the proposed budget at the March 23 meeting.
Superintendent Dave Campbell said the next board meeting will have members meeting in person in the high school cafeteria. The public meetings have been hosted on Zoom only.
"We will be allowed for limited attendance," said Campbell. "We'll follow the guidelines. The cafeteria is large enough to spread out."
The meeting will also be available for the public via Zoom.