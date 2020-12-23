MANDATA — The Line Mountain School District will move to a 100 percent virtual learning model on Jan. 4 through Jan. 8, according to an announcement from Superintendent Dave Campbell.
There will be no two-hour delay on Jan. 4. Full on campus in-person instruction will resume Jan. 11.
"Although we believe that in-person instruction is best for our students, meaningful instruction will continue to occur virtually with our amazing teachers and staff," said Campbell. "Teachers will be teaching from their classrooms live all day and providing rich and challenging learning experiences for our students. Our goal is to get our students back to in-person instruction on Monday, January 11, 2021. In the meantime, we will continue to evaluate the status of COVID-19 in our community on a daily basis and make our decisions accordingly. Please know that we certainly understand the challenges that temporarily switching to a 100% Virtual Learning Model causes for parents and families. However, we believe that this decision is proactive in nature and keeps in mind the needs and concerns of all families."
— JUSTIN STRAWSER