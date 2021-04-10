LEWISBURG — Linntown Intermediate School students collected 389 boxes of cereal to be donated to the newly established Union County Food Hub at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center. Before the gift was delivered, they had a little fun.
Fourth-grade teacher Alaina Foresman and Principal Jeremiah Bennett lined up the boxes like dominoes through a school hallway. It took them about 45 minutes to set up what would ultimately fall down in about 60 seconds.
The students ate it up, shouting down from 10 before Foresman nudged the first box with her foot to set off the domino effect. Lined on either side of the hallway, the kids continued cheering as the boxes fell down one by one in the center of the aisle and didn’t let up until several moments after the final box hit the ground.
Foresman saw on Facebook that another school had held a collection and domino-fall before donating the cereal and figured it’d be a great service project for Linntown, which belongs to the Lewisburg Area School District.
“I typed up a flyer and we started collecting at the beginning of March,” Foresman said as she stood up the final six boxes. “Just simply to set them up in domino fashion, that was the reason behind collecting cereal.”
Foresman said it was hard to find a place to accept all the cereal boxes — Cinnamon Toast Crunch was the most popular donation — but that the Food Hub was excited to be the recipient. The cereal will be turned over next week.
Bennett said the collection is an exceptional display of the generosity that’s long existed within the Linntown community.
“We try to do community service projects once a month,” Bennett said, noting service work has been completed on behalf of the Ronald McDonald House, Mostly Mutts and the Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Program.
“It’s something the kids can easily get excited about. Once they hear of it and see the boxes coming in they all want to do it,” Bennett said.
Fifth-grader Ketaki "Keya" Hutchinson counts among the many students who collected donations. She said her family kicked in 10 boxes toward the effort.
“I like helping people and it’d also be fun to see them all get knocked down,” Hutchinson said. “My parents came back with a lot of boxes because I asked them to.”