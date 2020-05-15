Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crews in Union County will pick up litter next week starting Monday along Route 15 and Interstate 80.
Crews will be working along Route 15 in both the northbound and southbound lanes from Lewisburg to the Lycoming County line and along Interstate 80 in both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Union County from the Route 15 interchange to the Clinton County line.
There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities, said PennDOT spokeswoman Maggie Baker, on Thursday. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.
Work on this project is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.