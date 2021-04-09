NORTHUMBERLAND — The public basketball courts at the Northumberland Borough offices are closed until Monday by order of Mayor Daniel Berard.
The gate around the Edward F. Pfeiffer Memorial Court next to the public playground along Sheetz Avenue is padlocked and a sign on the chainlink fence informs the public that the court is closed from Wednesday until Monday due to "garbage being left on the court and thrown over the fence." The borough office is located at 175 Orange St.
"When you're down there playing ball, clean up your trash," said Berard. "That's not asking too much. The borough will not put up with it, I will not put up with it. Just pick up your trash. That's all I ask."
While the basketball court will reopen on Monday, Berard said he will not hesitate to close it down again if the littering continues. The next time it will be for a longer period of time, he said.
He said he interrupted three games over the last few weeks to inform the players that the courts would be closed if the litter was not cleaned up after each use. He wanted the word to get around about his intentions but the trash continued to be left at the court.
Berard said the borough employees should not have to clean up the public's trash.
"I'm not paying them to do that," he said. "It's not their responsibility. It's the responsibility of those who make the trash."
The taxpayers deserve a nice playground and basketball court, he said.
"I pay taxes too," he said. "I deserve a nice playground where my grandchildren can go have a nice time in a clean environment. My taxes shouldn't go to cleaning up the trash."
Berard also closed up the basketball court last year for a period of time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Berard said he used to play basketball in his youth as well.
"I thoroughly enjoyed playing and I love seeing them playing at the playground," he said. "I am thrilled they are getting use out of it and I want that to continue, but I have a problem."
Borough Manager Jan Bowman said the playground is closed after dusk but the basketball courts are usually open at all times. Groups of at least 20 come to play and watch, she said.