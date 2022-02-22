SUNBURY — Little Addy’s Cafe will open its doors to its new location at 7 a.m. today.
Owner Tammy Koonsman said she is excited but, “nervous” about opening the doors to her new location at 314 Market St.
“We are ready but I am nervous,” she said. “We added 13 more tables and people have already been coming in asking when we will open.”
Koonsman, who is leaving her old location at 438 Market St., said she worked hard to get the new location ready, and now, she’s ready.
“We look forward to seeing everyone,” she said.
The cafe will be open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.