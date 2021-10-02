SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — After closing 18 months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, the World of Little League Museum will officially reopen its doors to the public on Oct. 16.
The museum and its official store will be opened for public admission from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Admission into the museum is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors (age 62 and over), and $4 for children (ages 4-16).
As part of the museum’s reopening plans, the following COVID-19 mitigation protocols will be enforced: Per CDC guidelines, the World of Little League Museum encourages all visitors over the age of two (2) to wear face masks while visiting the museum. Visitors are asked to practice physical distancing by staying six feet away from others who are not in their group; the Playball Theater and Dugout Theater will be at limited capacity, with a 15-minute wait between each show; and high-touch areas will be cleaned and sanitized frequently throughout the day. In addition, hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum, and visitors are encouraged to wash their hands often.
Visitors are asked not to enter if they feel sick, have a fever, or in the past 14 days have had any symptoms of COVID-19 or exposure to someone with COVID-19.
— THE DAILY ITEM