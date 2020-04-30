The 74th iteration of Little League Baseball World Series will have to wait to be played. Little League officials canceled the annual August showcase in South Williamsport Thursday, along with six other international tournaments
This year's Little League World Series tournament was scheduled from Aug. 20-30.
Little League announced the popular international baseball tournament played at South Williamsport’s Howard J. Lamade and Little League Volunteer stadiums has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cancellation marks the first time in Little League’s 74-year history. It has been played every year since 1947.
Additionally, the 2020 Little League Classic — featuring the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles — has also been canceled. It has been played during the middle of the Little League World Series since 2017.
“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” Little League President and CEO Stephen D. Keener said in a statement.
“After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, and with direction from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, as well as senior public health officials and government leaders from locations where our other six World Series are held, as well as their qualifying regional tournaments, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years.”
Little League on Thursday also announced the cancellation of all regional qualifying tournaments.
“Delivering this news comes with a very heavy heart. We have never had to cancel our World Series tournaments, but, right now, as our world comes together, we must do everything we can to help stem the spread of this deadly virus,” Little League International Board of Directors Chairman Hugh E. Tanner said in a statement.
“While we take this pause from the World Series and Regional Tournaments this summer, we are committed to working with our volunteers and staff to continue to provide an unparalleled youth sports experience to all children and be back stronger than ever in 2021.”
Little League on Thursday also urged players and parents to consult with officials in their communities regarding organization-affiliated leagues as states around the country consider reopening.
"Little League International strongly encourages volunteers to confirm with their local and state health officials that it is safe to do so before resuming Little League activity after May 11," read the organization's statement. "These playing opportunities could include not only regular season activities, but opportunities for local district, and, perhaps, state all-star tournament play to provide players, especially those moving up to a new age division in 2021, a tournament experience, if possible and safe."