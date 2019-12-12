LIVERPOOL — A popular Christmas display in Juniata County will end this Christmas season after 35 years.
Russell Hockenbroch, who sets up 210 inflatable figurines and more than 30,000 lights at 19078 Route 235 free for the public to view and walkthrough, said his age and desire to spend time with his family prompted the decision. He is 69 and his wife Gay Hockenbroch is 67.
"We're not going to quit totally, but it will never be this big again," he said. "I can't handle it at this point, and we're getting too old. It takes away from family and activities."
Hockenbroch said it takes four months of their lives to set up the displays, maintain the property and displays over the season, manage the crowds and then take them down again at the end of the season. It costs more than $700 in electric bills to pay for the display.
"We can't go away in the evening," he said.
Hockenbroch said he started with blow molds in the first year and the display ended up "getting bigger and bigger and bigger" in the three decades that followed. There are dozens of figurines, including reindeer, Clydesdales, dragons, Santa Claus and teddy bears, and more.
He can't recall his first decoration, but he still remembers the first inflatable he bought for $50 at least 20 years ago. It was 10-foot-high Santa Claus from Boscov's that no longer works, he said.
An estimated 1,400 people walked through last year, coming from all over Pennsylvania, they said. The Hockenbroch said they will miss seeing the children.
"I will miss seeing the people," said Gay Hockenbroch. "To me, it's not Christmas unless we have decorations in the yard."
The Christmas decorations not put up next year will be kept in storage for the time being, said Hockenbroch.
The display started Nov. 28 and will end on Dec. 31. Hours of operation are from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Hockenbroch encourages people to call ahead at 717-444-7282 to ensure the display is on before they travel to see it. If the weather is poor and windy, the display will not be on, he said.