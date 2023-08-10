LEWISBURG — The oil paintings of Meaghan Troup will be on display in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout the month of September.
A contemporary impressionist, Troup, of Mifflinburg, paints using oils and palette knives on stretched canvas. She captures the beauty of nature with a dynamic impasto technique, which draws the viewer into the painted space.
“The goal of my work is to provide visual resting place where viewers can escape, unload the burdens of their day, and be reminded of the joy and splendor all around us,” said Troup.
The library is located at 255 Reitz Blvd, Lewisburg.
In the library release, Troup is described as follows: "Raised in the beautiful Finger Lakes Region, a love for nature is evident in the bold hues and subject matter of Meaghan’s work. Many describe her pieces as simultaneously vibrant and peaceful, a quality she believes stems from her deep faith in God and a three-year battle with leukemia as a teenager, which have taught her to see the beauty in life regardless of current circumstances."
Troup graduated summa cum laude from Roberts Wesleyan College in Rochester, N.Y., where she earned a bachelor's degree in fine art and graphic design. In 2009, she graduated with honors from Eastern Michigan University, where she received a master's degree in integrated marketing communications. In 2021, she completed a two-year certification in art in health through Penn State Health and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
Troup's work is on permanent rotation at the Capital Complex in Harrisburg. Heavily involved with art in healing, she has worked with the House of Care at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, N.Y., and Penn State Milton Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, where pieces are being used to provide a more soothing and uplifting environment for patients.
To learn more about Meaghan Troup's art, please visit her website at www.meagdesign.com.