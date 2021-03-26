LAURELTON — The West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, will host local illustrator and author Chris Ring from 1-4 p.m. April 24 for a book signing to celebrate the release of his graphic novel.
Ring’s graphic novel “Seamus (the Famous)” is geared toward kids aged 4 to 8. The graphic novel is about an imaginary adventure of a young boy named Seamus and his snarky cat, Fitcher. The duo leads a crew of pirates in search of a legendary treasure.
Every purchase of Ring’s book comes with a free illustrated “Mandalorian” print, Seamus poster and bookmark. Visitors also have the chance to enter prize drawings and view a display of comic books from the 1940s to the present.
Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented.
For more comic action check out West End’s Comic Book Talk on YouTube at http://bit.ly/WestEndComics. New videos are added every Tuesday highlighting the history, creators and collecting of comic books.