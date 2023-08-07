The Daily Item
Jeffrey Erdly, a local resident and businessman with roots across the Valley, has started a new donor-advised fund in partnership with the Community Giving Foundation.
The fund was established through a $1 million contribution from Erdly.
Born in Selinsgrove, Erdly was one of five children. While working, he completed both a local high school vocational-technical program and community college. Building a successful career and company, Masonry Preservation Services, Inc. (MPS) in the Berwick/Bloomsburg area, he also raised two children as a single father in the Warrior Run School District.
He said each connection to communities across the region has motivated him to give back and grow opportunities for current and future residents.
“The work ethic (in this area) is impressive. It is a great place to live, so we need more opportunities for people to stay,” Erdly said.
The Community Giving Foundation footprint covers parts of six counties across the Central Susquehanna region, including many of the communities that have impacted Erdly over his life. This overlap prompted Erdly to partner with the foundation to meet his charitable goals. The Jeffrey Erdly Fund was established to provide grants for charitable purposes to organizations in the foundation’s regional service area. Erdly is passionate about supporting organizations and programs that encourage local youth to remain in the area, suicide prevention, and support of LGBTQ community members.
“Through the foundation, Mr. Erdly found a way to extend his personal commitment to the people in his community, and to act on his charitable interests in a very meaningful way during his lifetime. We are honored and inspired to partner with him through his new fund,” said Kara Seesholtz, foundation president and CEO.
Contributions can be made to the Jeffrey Erdly Fund online at csgiving.org or by mail to the Community Giving Foundation, Attn: Jeffrey Erdly Fund, 725 West Front St., Berwick PA. 18603.