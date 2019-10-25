MIFFLINBURG — Doctors from Evangelical Community Hospital took off their stethoscopes and donned chef's toques for one night, where they joined other cooks representing area businesses and nonprofits at Cookin' Men, a two-hour gala aimed to raise breast cancer awareness.
A crowd estimated at 500 showed up at the Rusty Rail, there to enjoy the foods prepared by 26 celebrity chefs showing off their culinary skills. At the same time, the purpose of the event was to raise funds to support the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.
Over the last nine years, Cookin’ Men has raised more than $230,000 for the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.
Last year more than $45,000 was raised. Organizers hope to meet or exceed that total this year.
This year, the event sold out in 12 hours, said Evangelical Hospital CEO Kendra Aucker. "It's amazing how explosive this night has grown over the years," she said. "When it began nine years ago, 100 people showed up. Now, we have to limit the number of guests we can accommodate."
Tickets sell out fast, Aucker said, "because I think it is the right topic. It is something that really resonates with a lot of people, so their fundraising support is helpful. And it is just a fun event. What else are you doing on a Thursday night? You can come out, sample good food and enjoy good company."
There was a definite pink motif at this year's Cookin' Men, with people wearing pink, pink balloons, decorations.
"I think people this year have really been enthusiastic about it," Aucker said. "There are people who think about this for a whole year to be ready for the next year. What they are going to cook. How their booth is going to look. It's a fun event for the hospital."
The same is true for area residents like Virginia Cooke — no pun intended — and her friend Amy Snyder, both of Lewisburg.
"It's my first time here at this event," Cooke said. "Love the food. And this is a wonderful place, the Rusty Rail. A shout out to them."
Other chefs included Daily Item publisher Fred Scheller (Bloody Mary Soup), Pa. House Rep. David Rowe (Cheddar Peach BBQ Brisket Slider), Paul Burkholder, of Furmano Foods (Roasted Harissa Grains with pulled pork and Jalapeno Feta Crema), and Bob Garrett, CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (Pedro's Pomegranate Champagne Sorbet).
Several doctors showed off their cooking skills. James Patterson, family medicine at Evangelical, prepared a pulled pork slider with tomato jam.
"My wife gave me the recipe and I did all the work," he said. "I started working on this a few weeks ago. This is totally different from what I do every day but it is a lot of fun, and it's a good fundraiser for the hospital."
This was a particularly meaningful fundraiser for John Turner, who runs the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.
Turner has been involved with Cookin Men since its inception.
"It's amazing how it has grown," he said. "This is a lot of fun. You see everyone you know and people you don't know."
Turner prepared a traditional North Carolina style pulled pork barbecue, "which is a vinegar-based barbecue with a little bit of red pepper." he said. Turner hails from North Carolina, he explained.
Meanwhile, donations made to the event – and throughout what remains of October — will support uninsured and underinsured women by providing funds to those who qualify so they may still get their screenings done at the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.