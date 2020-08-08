The expansion of mail-in voting created more work for county election officials in the Valley but didn’t delay the final official counts in the spring primary.
Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union county election staff completed final tallies on the Friday after the June 2 primary. State law requires the final count to begin at 9 a.m. three days after an election and continue day to day until completed.
The three counties received a combined 12,799 mail-in and absentee ballots combined for the primary: Northumberland, 4,708; Union, 3,687; Snyder, 2,695; Montour, 1,709.
The totals jumped from hundreds to thousands when the mail-in option was opened to all voters, rather than select situations for absentee ballots, due to the pandemic. Those numbers don’t figure to dip come November.
“Presidential (elections) always bring out more voters. By comparison, we had 224 absentees in the 2016 presidential primary and 568 absentees in the 2016 general election. To date, we have received well over 1,400 applications for November, which is inclusive of those mail-in voters from the primary who, on their initial application, asked for a mail-in ballot for the November election,” Montour County Chief Clerk Holly Brandon said.
Kim Zerbe and Glenda Radel, Union County Elections & Voter Registration staff, explained how the votes are received and processed. Union County received 88 percent of the 4,194 ballots issued prior to the primary. They’re recorded to recognize ballots cast by each individual voter, separated by precinct and held in the counting room of the Government Center. They were opened and scanned initially on Election Day with the help of committee members from the Republican and Democrat parties. That process continued over the days leading to the official count.
Ballots are voided from persons who died prior to Election Day, Zerbe and Radel said. If a provisional ballot and mail-in are received from the same voter, the provisional is rejected, they said.
“With one election under our belt with our newly purchased (voting) equipment and new legislation as of last November, we are still in a learning curve. Very pleased we had no major issues,” Zerbe and Radel said by email.
The rate of return in Northumberland County was nearly 72 percent, according to information provided by Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge of that county’s Election Office.
Mail-in ballots were locked in a cabinet until they were ready to be counted, Savidge said. They were processed as received beginning at 8 a.m. on Election Day, with the process completed by 3:45 p.m., he said. County employees took on the task in a polling room at the Election Office.
Savidge said a total of 354 ballots were disqualified: 277 were received too late, six were duplicate ballots, seven mail-in voters also cast votes at a polling place, six had no verifiable identification, seven were returned by the Postal Service for unknown reasons, 50 were returned by the Postal Service for being undeliverable and one ballot was sent to the wrong voter.
In 2019, Northumberland County distributed 376 absentee ballot applications of which 309 were returned and recorded, Savidge said.
“Comparing is a bit difficult,” Savidge said. “I think the best comparison would be to compare the mail-in and absentee totals. So, in the 2020 primary, there were 6,573 mail-in and absentee ballots. Before this election year, mail-in was not an option and absentee was not as widely used. With the extra COVID-19 procedures though, the mail-in became an option and absentee requests soared.”
Only 30 of Snyder County's ballots were disqualified for failing to be fully filled out or were not received on time to be tabulated, Elections Director Debbie Bilger said. There were no duplicate ballots.
Bilger said mail-in ballots may be received by mail or hand-delivered by the voter at the Elections Office in the Snyder County Courthouse office until 8 p.m. on Election Day. They are all sorted, recorded and stored and the counting of the ballots in a central scanner begins as soon as the polls close.
Snyder County had four emergency ballots, three service member ballots and one civilian overseas ballot, according to Bilger.
In the 2016 primary, 197 Snyder County residents (136 Republican, 60 Democrat, 1 independent) voted by absentee ballot, she said. Three were permanent absentee; 10 were military and 184 were regular absentee.