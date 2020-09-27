By Rick Dandes
Entrepreneurship, diversification, and workforce development are the keys to bringing family-sustaining jobs to the Valley, said area politicians and educators.
“Twenty years ago we would come up with big checks to try to induce people from out of state to come to this region,” said State Senator John Gordner, R-27, Berwick.
“But that just never worked. We’re a lot better investing in local-owned entities and individuals.”
According to the Economic Innovation Group, a Washington D.C.-based think tank, applications to start new busineses in Pennsylvania are up 15 percent over pre-pandemic levels.
There are early indicators of this trend towards new business formation at a very local level as well, said Steve Stumbris, director of Bucknell’s Small Business Development Center.
“The first leading indicator we observe is the number of aspiring entrepreneurs joining us each month for our Business Startup Basics events,” Stumbris said.
“Prior to March, these in-person events typically had a half dozen participants, but since May we’ve averaged 10 in our new online webinar version of the program.
This shows us that the motivation to take that first step to starting a business still exists in the Valley.”
The second indicator, Stumbris said, is that, while the overall the number of requests for assistance from the SBDC have increased dramatically compared to last year, that the requests are coming both from existing business owners and from pre-venture individuals in the earliest stages of starting a business.
Some of the new businesses recently helped by SBDC include Flavor City Oils in Danville and Mercantile in Lewisburg.
The Flavor City owners’ plans to open their dream business were accelerated by them both losing their jobs due to the pandemic. The business subsequently opened during the pandemic.
“Sometimes you have to think outside the box, as well,” Gordner added. “The AOAA (Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area) in Coal Township, for example. Thousands of people out of the area come there. Now there is a hotel being planned for in Shamokin. People with money coming to the AOAA ...and as long as there is a place for them to stay and eat they will come and spend that money.”
Gordner believes that when the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway is completed, there will be signifcant development along the highway.
“There have been land purchases already,” he said. “Point Township has adopted some ordinances in advance of that growth potential. We believe CSVT is going to bring in companies and jobs. We continue to be a hub in this area.”
Stumbris offers these recommendations to continue building the local ecomony:
—Keep listening to the needs expressed by existing business owners. It’s far easier work to help them retain existing jobs than to create new ones! Recent federal, state, and now, county-based (Union & Snyder are active right now) grant and loan programs have been a life-line for many small businesses. Keeping the support flowing directly to small business owners.
— And keep supporting programs like the SBDC, who help entrepreneurs navigate these resources, and guide them in adapting their business strategies in this new reality. Right now, the SBDC program is only funded by PA’s Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) through the Partnership for Regional Economic Performance (PREP) for 5 months of the 20/21 fiscal year. Small businesses rely on the assistance and education they receive at no fee from the SBDCs, which in turn relies on support from the state to be able to sustain operations.
“Blue collar jobs drive our local economy,” said Michelle Siegel, of Selinsgrove, who is running against John Gordner in the November election, “and greater funding is needed for technical training and apprenticeship programs in the trades.”
Siegel suggests investing in education, rural broadband, infrastructure, and public transportation.
“We need to look all at the opportunities that exist and the skills needed to fill those jobs,” added U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12, of Kreamer.
“A four-year college degree is not for everyone,” he said, “and many of the good-paying manufacturing and agricultural jobs in our area do not require a college degree. The trades offer a pathway forward for our region. We also need to incentivize work. That means re-opening our economy and setting policies that encourage hard work and self-reliance.”
The best stimulus is a job, Keller said, “and the industrious people of Central Pennsylvania just want the opportunity to work hard and take care of their families.”