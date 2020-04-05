Governing bodies in the Valley are working out details on ways to hold public meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is a list of plans announced by local governments and school boards.
Montour County
The Montour County commissioners will hold their April 14 meeting the same way they held their meeting March 24, Chairman Ken Holdren said. There will be a phone and video hookup connection that can be found on the county's web page, he said.
Danville Borough Council previously canceled its April 7 meeting. Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said she and Council President Kevin Herritt are working on details to hold the April 14 meeting via a teleconference.
Riverside Borough Council plans to hold its Monday night meeting via teleconference. Details on how the public can connect will be posted on the borough's website, secretary-treasurer Debbie Bausch said.
Northumberland County
Northumberland County Board of Commissioners will live stream its April 7 meeting on Zoom, a video conferencing app that boomed in popularity during the pandemic..
The regular public meeting at 1 p.m. this Tuesday is closed to the public to attend in person. Only elected officials, the solicitor, the chief clerk and members of the media are allowed to attend in person at the administration building at 399 Stadium Drive, according to County Commissioner Chairman Schiccatano.
The link to the meeting will be put on the county website at https://www.norrycopa.net.
The prison board meeting on April 8 is canceled.
Meanwhile, Sunbury City Administrator Jody Ocker is still trying to figure out a way to move the city forward and conduct council meetings online.
“I am not sure what that answer is just yet,” she said.
Ocker said she believes the April 13 council meeting will take place by video on the city website or city’s Facebook page.
Ocker said she will make an announcement and details on how to log in to view the meeting soon.
The county's schools are also going remote.
The Shikellamy School District is hosting its April 7 meeting by using Zoom.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the call-in number will be placed on the Shikellamy website and instructions on how to log in will be detailed for the public. “You may join from your laptop, desktop or mobile device,” he said. “A call-in feature is also available.”
Bendle said anyone with questions can email Beth Zeigler at zeiglerbl@shikbraves.org.
Derrick Fink, business administrator, Milton school district, said "Currently we are still working out the details of exactly how we will be holding our April meeting. It will definitely be held virtually, we are going to find the best platform for the meeting."
At a minimum, Fink said, "we will post the agenda prior to the meeting being broadcast to allow the public to provide comment via email so the board may review prior to any votes being made but we are looking at other options as well. We will advertise the change to the meeting and how to access comment once we settle on the most viable options."
And at Line Mountain, School District Superintendent Dave Campbell said the district is discussing live streaming the public meetings as well. They plan to conduct at least one of the two board meetings scheduled for April 14 and April 28. Both meetings start at 6:30 p.m. More information will be available this week.
Snyder County
At this point our April board meeting of the Selinsgrove School District has been cancelled, said Superintendent Chad Cohrs.
The May meeting format will be determined closer to the date, he said. If it is not held in person, it will be held via Zoom.
Any public comment would then be by emailing or calling ahead of time to obtain a link to access participation in the meeting, he said. "Fortunately, with the shutdowns required business has been minimal."
Union County
Union County Commissioners will conduct meetings remotely exclusively. The commissioners will use Zoom.
Sue Greene, chief clerk of Union County, said the public will be able to watch a live-stream of the meeting and participate through its text-chat function or by calling in.
The commissioners host voting meetings at 2 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday each month. Agendas are posted at www.unioncountypa.org the Friday before each meeting. Check the “Commissioners” section of the website for log-in and dial-in information.
“The meetings are being held virtually and by phone for the foreseeable future,” Greene said. “Meetings will be live online and the plan is to record them if possible. We are working with our IT partner currently. If possible, we are looking into how to post them to the County's website.”
Lewisburg Borough Council hasn’t yet decided if its scheduled meeting April 21 will be held, according to Borough Manager Bill Lowthert.
Council previously cancelled this month’s committee meetings and a work session. Boards and commission meetings will be held at the discretion of the respective chairpersons.
“It will only likely be held if critical items need action. If the meeting is held, it will likely be a digital meeting. Staff is currently exploring options,” Lowthert said.
The borough calendar at www.lewisburgborough.org will be updated to reflect meeting changes, Lowthert said.
Mifflinburg Borough is exploring online meeting protocol to conduct monthly business and allow public participation, according to Borough Manager Margaret Metzer. That council also is scheduled to meet April 21.
East Buffalo Township's next meeting is scheduled for April 13th, said Stacy Kifolo, business manager.
"We are in the process of ramping up for a virtual meeting," she said. "A webinar format with possible live streaming are good possibilities for us at this point. It is anticipated that the public will be able to participate via the webinar feature and/or submit questions prior to the meeting; but those options will be conveyed to the public prior to the meeting. Residents should check our webpage for updates.
At this stage, Kifolo said, "we are trying to keep in process projects moving and allow for Supervisor discussions, while functioning in compliance with the Sunshine Law. In terms of an extended period of social distancing, at this point I would have to say that we will make a decision after our first virtual meeting; evaluate effectiveness and then go from there. It may be something that we stick with for the future, modify for improvement."
The Lewisburg Area School Board moved all necessary action to its March 26 meeting agenda. That would allow the board to cancel its scheduled meeting April 9, according to Superintendent Steve Skalka.
Last month, six directors attended using video conferencing while three others and Skalka met in person — spaced apart in a manner to comply with social distancing recommendations. There was an audience of just one community member.
The board has another meeting scheduled for April 23.
“If we do not meet on April 9, I would anticipate meeting on April 23 and would announce the manner in which the meeting is to be held and how the public may participate within the required time limits to do so,” Skalka said.
Mifflinburg Area School Board meets April 16. Superintendent Dan Lichtel said it’s likely Zoom video conferencing will be used. A meeting code for public access will be published at the district website, www.mifflinburg.org. Lichtel said there may be limited physical attendance for board directors and the public at that meeting.