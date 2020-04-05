Valley spiritual leaders are tending to their flocks amid the virus outbreak and social distancing largely like everyone else is communicating — through social media, email, mail and phones.
Ann Keeler Evans, minister at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, in Northumberland, said her congregation started online church while she was recovering from a brain injury she suffered in a chain-reaction vehicle crash on Interstate 80.
“Now that I’m back, I’m very slowly calling, emailing, touching base with our members, as they are with me,” Evans said. “Facebook is more useful than ever as a tool to ‘see’ into the lives of friends. So they’re staying connected as well.”
She said their online meetings have had a problem with hackers.
“I think Zoom is going to have to step up its game and figure out how to stop hackers — because it seems that hackers have nothing to do but spew racist violence if they can get into your meetings,” Evans said. “Life is going to be in flux. We are all going to have to sacrifice for the good of others and the good of our country.”
People can view the 10:30 a.m. Sunday services if they first sign up by writing to info@uucsv.org, Evans said.
This new way of life is in place following Gov. Tom Wolf’s ordered the shutdown of non-life sustaining businesses and issued a stay-at-home order at least until the end of April.
In-person meetings and Bible study are canceled for now. Nursing home policy and social distancing put visiting the sick out of physical reach, but the same platforms that allow church leaders to share Sunday services online also can allow them to meet virtually and share daily messages.
“We established a new parish YouTube channel a couple weeks ago,” said the Rev. Timothy Marcoe, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Danville. “I post daily and Sunday Masses there. We’re also posting other teachings and opportunities for spiritual nourishment there, as well as on our parish Facebook page.”
“Today we sent a big mailing to all of our registered parishioners letting them know of our Holy Week and Easter schedule of online liturgies,” Marcoe said on Thursday. “And our local ministerium is seeking to compile an online Cross Walk, where each participating pastor will record a prayer and Scripture reading at their church, and then we will put them together for online congregational participation.”
St. Joseph’s also just began a parishioner-led ministry of grocery shopping for elderly or homebound people who do not have family or neighbors to shop for them, Marcoe added.
Rabbi Nina Mandel, of Congregation Beth El-Sunbury, said the shutdown and social distancing have “restricted what we usually do so freely, which is visit people and have personal contact.”
Mandel and her congregation are keeping in contact, while keeping their distance, through social media and “old fashioned phone calls.”
“Every Friday evening service at 8 p.m, we’ve been doing on Facebook Live,” the rabbi said. “It’s nice to see people all over the country and families who are together.”
Like many churches in the Valley, Faith United Methodist Church, Sunbury, has moved morning services to Facebook Live, said Pastor Ronald Troup.
The restrictions have limited interaction.
“Under the current restrictions and out of concern for my parishioners, I’m not visiting at their homes,” Troup said.
The church also is not holding weekday prayer meetings, evening adult Bible study or children’s Bible school.
“These are not happening,” Troup said.
Faith UMC members are, however, working to help others.
“We are trying to be supportive of members, whatever we can do,” the pastor said. “Some members are working from home making facemasks and making sure folks have food.”
They are making and freezing soup for parishioners.
They may donate the facemasks to a nursing home or elsewhere where they are needed.
“We’re trying to find an appropriate place to send them,” he said.
Evans suggested that people also still can sit in their yards in the evenings.
“We may have a couple overcast nights, but it’s still beautiful,” Evans said. “Smells like spring. Take a chair and a blanket and something warm to drink and enjoy the world. There we all are, together, giving thanks for the beauty.”