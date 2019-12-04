SUNBURY — Senior Shikellamy school board member Lori Garman was elected as the panel's vice president, giving the 12-year veteran her first big seat on the board of her career.
Garman has been elected to five terms on the board and said she was honored to take the vice president seat.
"I am nervous but excited," she said. "I have always been just a member of the board and I am here for the education of our kids. To get nominated for this seat is nice and I will continue to do what I have done for years. Look out for our taxpayers and students."
Garman replaces former vice president Scott Karpinski.
Board President Wendy Wiest will remain in her seat after the board nominated her for the third straight year.
Director Slade Shreck said he was happy for Garman.
"Lori (Garman) deserves this without a doubt," Shreck said. "After 12 years of service, I am glad to see she accepted the position and she will make an excellent vice president. She is very knowledgeable and had two of her own children go to Shikellamy and go on to college and become successful."
Garman said this may be her last four years on the board, but said never say never.
"I enjoy doing this and I enjoy helping make a difference," Garman said. "I want to remain serving as long as people continue to feel I am contributing to the successes of Shikellamy."
Garman, who owns the Packer House, in Sunbury, also donates to various school events on a regular basis.
Garman recently donated food to a Shikellamy Theatre Department fundraiser in order for the students to attempt to sell dinners for more stage equipment.
"I do whatever I can to help our district," she said.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he looks forward to continuing to work with Garman.
"She is a wealth of knowledge," Bendle said. "And a vast knowledge that will serve the district well in her leadership."