NORTHUMBERLAND — Kathy Keiper is not the type of person to sit still for long, unless she is reading to children or to nursing home residents.
When she is not doing that, she usually is at her post at the Sunbury YMCA reception desk, working with fellow volunteers she considers family, and reading to children in the day care.
Keiper is 67, a resident of Nottingham Village Retirement Center and a full-time volunteer with an intellectual curiosity and joy for life that seems rare among most people, especially during the months of COVID-19 pandemic.
The fact that Keiper has been blind since birth has not hampered her pursuit of helping people. The only reason she has not been volunteering for the past few months is the retirement center residents are quarantined for their protection while the COVID threat lingers.
'Eager to get back'
She said she has been quarantined since March 11, and it has been frustrating, at times, not being able to volunteer.
"We are in week 17," she said in a telephone interview on Wednesday evening. "My emotions, they fluctuate like birds at times. I get very depressed. I'm very, very eager to get back."
Her schedule is almost as full as that of someone with a full-time job. It begins on Monday mornings, when rabbittransit picks her up at 7 a.m. to take her to the YMCA, where she volunteers from 8 to 11 a.m. At 11 a.m., rabbittransit returns and takes her to Emmanuel Home in Northumberland, where she has lunch and reads to residents from 1 to 2 p.m.
She reads braille versions of books such as "Marley and Me," all eight books in the "Little House on the Prairie" series, and "Cheaper By the Dozen."
On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, she is at the Y from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Thursdays, it's off to ManorCare in Sunbury from 10 to 11 a.m., then to the Y to volunteer from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Fridays, she travels to Brookdale Grayson View where she reads, sings to residents, visits with them and sometimes help set up birthday celebrations while she is there from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturdays, she reads and sings at ManorCare's dementia and Alzheimer's unit from 2 to 3 p.m.
Keiper also has been a blood donor since the early 1970s and has donated 236 units of her B negative blood, she pointed out.
She sounds most excited, though, talking about her volunteer work at the Y.
"I answer phones," she said. "There, I kind of do receptionist duty. I work behind the front desk."
She said the staff and volunteers are trained in how to greet those who come into the Y.
"My supervisor always tells them to meet and greet, stand and go up to them, tell them welcome to the Y," Keiper said. "I'm not perfect. I don't always remember my name tag. I joke about that."
She is enthusiastic about telling visitors about the fitness equipment and about the classes for kids and seniors. She even occasionally participates in the Silver Sneakers class.
She also reads to young children there.
"Kathy is extremely dedicated and is always there when she says she is going be there," said Katrina Mouery, Sunbury YMCA co-executive director. "She's always happy, always eager to help."
Mouery also described Keiper as a very hard worker.
"I said to her, 'Don't you ever have any downtime?'" Mouery recalled. "She said, 'This is all downtime to me. I hate sitting around.'"
Keiper was the YMCA's Volunteer of the year for 2011. She received that honor at a dinner at La Primavera in Lewisburg in February 2012. The following month, she was honored as the Sunbury Rotary Club's Citizen of the Year at the Hotel Edison.
She remembers details of both events as if it were yesterday, how she was surprised by the honor at the YMCA dinner and how her mother told her about Rotary honor beforehand.
"Oh, my gosh, it was such as surprise," she gushed in remembering how special it made her feel. "I called my brother Bruce in Arizona. He said, 'I'll be there.' I got my hair done, my nails. There were like 145 people there. They took time out of their agendas to be there."
She also has a brother Dan, of Northumberland.
She gave a 20-minute speech and talked about her life, how she had gone to a school for the blind in Philadelphia.
Blind since birth
Keiper said she was among many premature babies born between 1946 and 1960 who went blind after they were placed in oxygen tents to help their underdeveloped lungs.
"I was a seven-month baby. I couldn't wait to get out in the world," she quipped. "They put us in oxygen tents and pumped oxygen into our lungs."
She said the oxygen burned out their retinas.
"If I had my druthers, I would rather have oxygen," she said. "I could have been developmentally challenged. I have more blessings to be thankful for than not be thankful for."
Keiper made the most of her time, too. While still in high school, she volunteered in Sunbury Community Hospital's pediatrics ward making beds, passing out sodas, reading to children, and in the summer after high school, she worked in the hospital's central supply.
She also worked as a volunteer at Mansion Nursing Home in Sunbury and spent almost 30 years working as a vocational aide at the Selinsgrove Center teaching basic work skills and worked at Sunbury Community Hospital with adults with physical and emotional challenges.
Keiper also has approached travel with the same zest as she does volunteering. She has gone on tours for the blind to Israel twice and to Egypt, and she's traveled to Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Thailand. She swam in the Dead Sea. She took a boat ride on the Sea of Galilee and a storm blew up. She took Communion in the Garden of Gethsemane and was baptized in the Jordan River. She rode a camel, an elephant and a donkey, and saw the pharoahs' tombs.
What she loves most, though, is volunteering, all of it, but she has a favorite.
"I would have to say the YMCA," Keiper said. "Answering phones, dealing with people of different ages, different economic situations.
"I love interacting with people."