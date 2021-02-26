The loss of the PIAA state championship swim meet cost the Valley an estimated $1.6 million in tourism revenue and is the latest blow to the food and hospitality industry reeling from ongoing pandemic restrictions, according to the region’s tourism director.
The PIAA and Bucknell University are under a multi-year contract for the university to host the swim meet. Both parties mutually agreed on a venue change this year because of complexities caused by COVID-19 safety protocols, according to Andrew Miller, executive director, Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau.
The mid-March event moved to Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. Under the state’s current venue capacity restrictions, the high school can exceed the 110-person limit temporarily in place at Bucknell’s Kinney Natatorium, PIAA Associate Executive Director Melissa Mertz said. Space is needed for competitors, coaches and officials as no spectators are allowed inside.
The university traditionally hosts the event during spring break, which is canceled this year and limits available facilities. Last year, the event closed mid-meet as Gov. Tom Wolf implemented initial business and school closures. Mertz said three years remain on the PIAA's current deal with Bucknell.
While it was anticipated months ago this venue change might occur, Miller said there’s more optimism that the meet will return to Lewisburg in 2022.
“Bringing in between $1.3 million and $1.6 million in tourism is great for hotels and restaurants. That would be the visitor spending over that weekend. That’s a hit,” Miller said. “We’re going to welcome (the PIAA) back home in grand style in 2022.”
Restaurants already face a stacked deck amid the pandemic, from capacity restrictions and masking mandates to unforeseen investments in safety gear like plexiglass dividers.
They’ve been forced to operate at times only as take-out and delivery operations including over traditional money-making holidays. Currently, restaurants are limited to 50 percent capacity if they self-certify with the state’s safety program; 25 percent for those that don’t.
Eateries in downtown Lewisburg saw revenue drop beginning last week as Bucknell, in an effort to control the rapid spread of COVID-19 on its campus, temporarily but indefinitely restricted students from visiting bars and restaurants and acknowledging the unintended detrimental effect on local merchants. President John Bravman on Thursday softened his tone to discourage such commerce. It still carries a potential penalty of finishing the semester off-campus for students found violating safety regulations, according to a university spokesperson.
“I think the students did heed his warning. They’ve really been scarce,” said Braden Klinger, owner, Bull Run Tap House, Lewisburg.
Klinger said the restaurant saw a 30 percent drop in sales compared to the same time last year, in part because of the university’s restriction on student visits to off-campus bars and restaurants.
With on-campus cases in decline — Bucknell reports just 18 positive tests this week so far compared to 131 last week — and spring weather on the horizon allowing outdoor dining again, Klinger said he’s optimistic. However, losing the PIAA swim championships was a big blow.
“It’s probably one of the restaurant’s best weeks and it’s right up there with alumni weekend,” Klinger said. “We’ll get through this.”
Jesse Reeves, owner, Gram’s Eatery, Lewisburg, noticed more take-out orders than normal from Bucknell students. He said he’s grateful they’re still in town even with the current restrictions.
“We saw a huge difference. The kids still did a lot of take-out. I will say, the kids listened, more or less,” Reeves said. “I’m just happy they’re still on campus and still doing takeout. Having them here helps the town.”
Rick Thomas, manager, Pizza Phi in downtown Lewisburg, said business slowed since the start of the pandemic. Lunch business is diminished, dine-in orders gave way to take-out and delivery, and fewer Bucknell students have been frequenting the pizza shop, Thomas said.
“Friday afternoon used to be our busiest lunchtime. Now it’s our slowest,” he said.
Though Bucknell students will be around at a time they’re traditionally gone for spring break, the loss of the PIAA meet means Pizza Phi won’t get the large orders from swim teams and their families, Thomas said.
“I won’t get those big orders, 10, 15, 20 pie orders that we’d normally get during that time,” Thomas said. “The (Paycheck Protection Program) loans have kept us in business. If it wasn’t for them I’m not sure where we’d be."
Amanda Woolsey, area sales director with the Holiday Inn Express, Lewisburg, and president of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau Board of Directors, expressed that the hotel industry is hurting.
Bookings tied to public events like the swim meet, concerts and festivals, even weddings and other community gatherings evaporated. On top of that, Woolsey said normal business travel dried up as more people are working from home.
The hotel is in a better position than last March and April, Woolsey said, but the loss of the PIAA meet is “crippling.”
“That five-day period of PIAA, that’s what makes the month of March for the hotels in this area,” Woolsey said. “You’d think at this point we’d be used to hearing it but it’s still a gut punch every time a major event cancels.”