SUNBURY — Some municipalities across the Valley are suffering in parking meter revenue due to COVID-19, according to officials.
When COVID-19 hit in March and downtown businesses closed due to a statewide stay-at-home order, people stopped paying for parking because they weren’t visiting the shops, according to Sunbury Treasurer Kevin Troup.
In 2018, the city had made $25,436, in meter money from Jan. 1 through Aug. 3. In 2019, the city earned $19,587 in the same period of time. In 2020, the city has only pulled in $11,513 as of Monday.
Totals for the year were $77,818 in 2018 and $73,705 for 2019, Troup said.
Sunbury also suspended parking meter enforcement from March until May, according to Police Chief Brad Hare.
The city has 587 meters.
“COVID-19 hit and we started to see fewer and fewer people coming downtown,” Troup said. “Then when the Northumberland County Courthouse and businesses began to close altogether, it got even worse.”
Even permit parking for city lots has gone down, Troup said.
“The total revenue we will see at the end of the year may be down in half,” Troup said.
Sunbury also gives one month of free parking from Thanksgiving until New Year’s.
“So we will lose a lot of quarters through all this,” Troup said.
In Shamokin, in 2018, the city received $94,304 in meter money, according to financial records.
In 2019, the city earned, $86,118. So far in 2020, as of Monday, the city has made $25,956.
“This hurts us,” City Councilwoman Jenn Seidel said. “But because of the pandemic, we also suspended meter enforcement by giving back to the businesses and patrons by not making people pay the fees.”
“This will hurt at the end of the year but we wanted people affected by the pandemic to be able to still come downtown and support businesses and not worry about funding the meters.”
Shamokin has 600 meters throughout the city.
In Lewisburg, borough officials also stopped enforcing metered parking and permit parking lots in mid-March, according to borough manager and treasurer William Lowthert.
In 2018, the borough pulled in $119,175, according to Lowthert. He said in 2019, $121,198 was made in revenue. As of Monday, the borough’s 2020 revenue is $32,878 from its 345 meters.
“We have not yet resumed enforcement of either the parking meter spaces or the permit parking lots, although street sweeping no parking requirements are being enforced by the police,” he said. “Lewisburg Borough stopped our parking enforcement in an effort to help downtown businesses by encouraging customers to shop locally via takeout and curbside pick-up during “red and yellow phases” and for customers to return to downtown Lewisburg under the “green phase.”
Lowthert said the lost revenue has hurt the borough.
“Our efforts to help businesses during this COVID-19 disaster emergency have substantially impacted our parking fund,” he said. “Planned 2020 parking lot and parking meter maintenance projects have been delayed until at least 2021 or later.”
Milton and Danville officials did not respond to calls and emails seeking financial information on meters.