The COVID-19 virus is doing a number on Pennsylvania's lottery business.
As of last Friday, lottery sales are down "roughly 25 percent since mid-March," said Drew Svitko, executive director, PA Lottery.
Lottery sales for the fiscal year through March 31, 2020, were $155 million less than last March.
"This is due in part to the fact that roughly 30 percent of the Lottery’s network of approximately 9,800 retailers are closed," Svitko said. "However, many of the essential businesses that remain open, such as grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies, are also Lottery retailers."
Jack Allbeck, 77, of Northumberland Borough, is an everyday player and said the pandemic hasn't stopped him from playing. It's part of his daily routine.
On Monday afternoon, he was playing in a convenience store in Sunbury. "I win some. I lose some. I don't bet a lot of money. I don't worry about coming out to play."
But Elijah Lucas, 28, who is a part-time manager at a Watsontown convenience store, said by phone on Monday afternoon that he's noticed a fall-off in certain games. "Some regulars, I don't see them coming in as often," he said. "And when they do, it's almost always scratch games. That's been pretty steady."
Meanwhile, Svitko said, "Our online games are seeing an uptick in play. PA Lottery online play is up about 30 percent compared to prior weeks. This figure does not include Powerball or Mega Millions sales online, which are reported separately. The online sale of those games made up about six percent of our overall Powerball and Mega Millions sales.
"While we are happy to see that growth online," he said, "a majority of our sales still come from our traditional games and it’s important to note that the increase in online sales is not enough to offset the sales the Lottery has lost on the traditional side of the business. Just to put it in perspective, nearly 70 percent of our business comes from our Scratch-Off sales. In other words, our traditional products remain the foundation of our business."
The largest loss in revenue can be traced to a decrease in multi-state gameplay.
The Powerball and Mega Millions starting jackpots have both reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity) with minimum roll increases of $2 million between drawings.
Before the pandemic, starting jackpots were $40 million. The changes are in direct response to slowing sales during the current global pandemic.
“Powerball players in many U.S. lottery jurisdictions are under shelter-in-place orders or recommendations from their governors or mayors, which have affected normal consumer behaviors,” said Gregory Mineo, Powerball Product Group Chairman. “Just like other enterprises around the world that are making adjustments, we are making proactive changes.”
The Mega Millions Consortium also adjusted the game’s starting jackpot and will determine the amounts of subsequent starting jackpots and jackpot increases on a drawing-by-drawing basis.
Tonight's jackpot is $186 million. When someone wins the current jackpot, the reset will be to $20 million instead of the usual reset to $40 million Subsequent starting jackpots and the rate at which the jackpot increases will be established based on game sales and interest rates, with no fixed minimum amount. These will be determined and announced before each drawing.
Svitko believes that ultimately, there will be an impact on senior-related programs that lottery sales fund.
"There will be an impact, but it’s too early to provide specific details," he said. "We would generally defer to the agencies that receive Lottery funding to discuss this."
Since lottery ticket sales began in 1972, more than $30 billion has gone to fund for seniors property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.