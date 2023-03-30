COAL TOWNSHIP — Thomas R. DeAngelis is the new president at Lourdes Regional School. DeAngelis will begin his duties on April 3, school officials said Thursday.
“We are thrilled to have Mr. DeAngelis join the Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School Community,” Father Andrew Stahmer, board president, said in the release. “Tom brings outstanding credentials from his prior work experience to our school known for its rich tradition and academic excellence. We are thrilled that Tom has agreed to join our team and bring all his energy and enthusiasm for Catholic education to our school. I can’t wait to see the great things he is going to bring to Lourdes. We ask for prayers as he starts his new position.”
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School has adopted a president-principal model of school governance, making them the third Catholic school in the Diocese of Harrisburg to use this model, the release said.
This form of governance model takes the numerous responsibilities for managing a private, Catholic school and spreads them over two leadership positions. The president-principal model is now frequently used in Catholic secondary education, with an estimated 60-percent of secondary Catholic high schools in the United States using this method, according to the National Catholic Education Association.
The move to this model of governance change was approved by the Lourdes School Board and the Diocese in February.
In his role as president, DeAngelis will work in collaboration with the school principal, Sister Maureen Donati, in providing overall direction for Lourdes Regional School, the release said.
DeAngelis, among other responsibilities, will oversee institutional advancement, financial operations and obligations, and school facilities operations. The president reports to the Board of Directors and the Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Harrisburg.
DeAngelis said he was honored to be chosen.
"I look forward to upholding and continuing the great traditions," he said in the release.
"My wife and I are strong advocates of Catholic education. We believe wholeheartedly and have witnessed with our three daughters the profound impact Catholic education can have on our young people, their families and our communities. I’m confident that together we can continue to grow an environment that forms intentional disciples of Jesus Christ who are ready to serve church, family, and community.”
Sister Donati said she was also happy with the appointment.
“Tom has a proven track record as a successful leader with a passion for Catholic education," Donati said.
"He brings a wealth of experience, deep faith and a commitment to excellence to his new role. I am excited to welcome Tom and his family to the Lourdes family.”
DeAngelis earned a bachelor’s degree from Bucknell University and an MBA in Finance from Penn State University. Currently, he and his wife, Maryann are members of St. Joan of Arc Parish in Hershey, where they currently reside.