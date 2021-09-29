COAL TOWNSHIP — The biomedical science program at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School in Coal Township received a $25,000 Neighbor of Choice grant from the Merck Foundation. The funds will be used to implement a computer science program in the middle/junior high school within Biomedical Science Ecosystem.
The grant will pay for certificate training for teachers as well as 40 computers, 20 tablets, equipment and supplies for hands on experiences. Three modules, or classes, will be implemented before the end of the school year: App Creators; Computer Science for Innovators and Makers; and Medical Detectives.
Lourdes is one of more than 8,000 schools across the nation offering various PLTW programs to students. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that provides a transformative learning experience for teachers and students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The program introduces students to medicine and human body systems and prepares them for careers in medical and health-related fields. Students will work with the same tools used by professionals in hospitals and labs and will step into the roles of medical investigators, surgeons, microbiologists, geneticists and biomedical engineering. The focus is not lectures, but engagement.
The Merck Neighbor of Choice Grant has provided the foundation for Lourdes Regional to plan for the growth of the Computer Science Program and the high school which will also include a cybersecurity capstone, in coming years, said Feese.