Since 2002, when Karen Blackledge first started volunteering at the Central Pennsylvania SPCA along Bloom Road outside of Danville, she has contributed more than 10,000 hours of her time to making life better for countless cats and dogs as they wait for adoption.
On Nov. 5, during its annual Bark and Whine Gala, the Pennsylvania SPCA named Blackledge, of Danville, as its 2022 Volunteer of the Year.
“Karen is not just a volunteer,” said site director Kristen Szwast. “She’s family.”
Twenty years ago, when she and her niece, a nursing student at Bloomsburg University, first came in to offer to help, Blackledge was working full-time as a reporter for The Danville News.
“Back then,” she said, “I’d come in a few evenings or on the weekends.”
Since retiring from the paper in April 2020, though, she has been at the SPCA Center five days a week, Sunday through Thursday, from early morning to 3:30 or 4 p.m. each day. “Karen lives here,” said Szwast.
Blackledge's day begins with cleaning the cat kennels, 35 of them. Each kennel gets sanitized and wiped down, the litter gets changed, and fresh food and water put out. If the beds are dirty or wet, they get replaced.
“It takes about 1 ½ to two hours to make the rounds,” she said.
Seeing a need for better accommodations a few years ago, she decided to fund new custom cat kennels for the Danville cat room, as part of overall renovations of the facilities.
On a typical morning, after the cat cages are done, she turns to the floors, which she sweeps, washes, and dries. She also takes care of any dishes that have piled up and does the laundry. As time permits, she enjoys walking a few dogs each day, too. Just before leaving each afternoon, she feeds all the cats.
Besides direct animal care, Blackledge contributes much to the fundraising for the center by going to local events like the Arts and Crafts Festival. According to the program booklet for the Bark and Whine event, Blackledge has raised “more than $7,000 for the Danville Center” through community events and fundraisers.
One upcoming fundraiser, according to Szwast, is the “Pet Photos with Santa or The Grinch” to be held several Saturdays in December. For a contribution, pet owners may bring their pets to be photographed. “The Grinch is especially popular,” said Szwast.
Adoption days are also busy times at the Center. Coming up on Saturday is the “Save-a-Turkey” event. All of the 15 dogs and 35 cats currently up for adoption will be wearing their turkey hats and hoping someone will choose to take them home. The cost is $20 to adopt. This event runs 12:30 to 6 p.m. No appointments are necessary.
When asked if she likes cats or dogs best, Blackledge insisted she likes all animals, but did give a nod to cats especially. She has one 11-year-old cat at home. She often provides rehab at home, too, for cats from the center who are having trouble adjusting or require medical care.
At the Danville Center, she does develop favorites. Kittens don’t stay long before being adopted, but sometimes older cats are there for a while. She misses her recent favorite, a 7-year-old male, who was just adopted this week. Her current buddy, a black female named Sunday, came to the center as part of a litter of seven.
Gillian Kocher, director of public relations at the central office of the Pennsylvania SPCA in Philadelphia, has nothing but praise for the hundreds of volunteers statewide, and for Blackledge in particular. At the awards presentation, she said, “Karen truly embodies the phrase, ‘volunteers don’t get paid because they are priceless.’”
She added, “Her dedication and passion for our mission are unmatched, and though the words will never be enough, tonight we thank her.”