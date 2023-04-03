DANVILLE — Sherwood Lumber, a lumber distribution company has bought property along Industrial Court, owned by DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy).
The company plans to establish a “game-changing” distribution center for lumber and building materials, said Jennifer Wakeman, executive director, DRIVE, on Friday.
The Danville facility will allow Sherwood to provide faster delivery and greater inventory to its customers.
“The launch of this new distribution center represents a critical inflection point for Sherwood, as we fortify our position as the market leader in exterior building products and outdoor living solutions,” said Todd London, VP of sales and marketing for Sherwood Lumber.
“We’re excited to see the revitalization of these industrial buildings,” said Wakeman. “We had a vision of creating an industrial park that would support several different employers and that is finally coming to fruition.”
Atlantic Culinary and Strong Industries have both purchased buildings along Industrial Court. Sherwood Lumber purchased the remaining two buildings on approximately fourteen acres of land.